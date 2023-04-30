Recipe: Seared ahi tuna on a noodle salad with miso peanut dressing

See more sharing options

Chef Michael Varga shows how to make a noodle salad with ahi tuna, mango, and smoked bacon with a miso peanut sauce.

Ingredients:

– sushi grade ahi tuna

– bagel spice

-1 mango

– 2 slices smoked bacon

– 1 avocado

– 1 bunch mint

– 1 bunch cilantro

– nuoc cham

– your favourite noodles

Miso peanut sauce recipe:

Mix:

-2 tbsp white miso paste

-½ cup Peanut butter

-olive oil

-1 tbsp maple syrup

-2 tbsp chili crisp

-1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

– Dice mango, avocado, cooked bacon and place in a bowl with cilantro and mint and toss with some nuoc cham and set aside

– Cook noodles to package direction, drain, and toss with the miso peanut sauce

– Coat the ahi tuna with the bagel spice

-In a hot pan with a little oil. Sear the tuna for approximately 1 Minute 20 seconds per side.

-Remove from the pan and let rest

-Build the bowl garnish with crushed peanuts, mint and cilantro