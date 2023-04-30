Recipe: Seared ahi tuna on a noodle salad with miso peanut dressing

Chef Michael Varga shows how to make a noodle salad with ahi tuna, mango, and smoked bacon with a miso peanut sauce.
Ingredients:
– sushi grade ahi tuna
– bagel spice
-1 mango
– 2 slices smoked bacon
– 1 avocado
– 1 bunch mint
– 1 bunch cilantro
– nuoc cham
– your favourite noodles
Miso peanut sauce recipe:
Mix:
-2 tbsp white miso paste
-½ cup Peanut butter
-olive oil
-1 tbsp maple syrup
-2 tbsp chili crisp
-1 tbsp lemon juice
Method
– Dice mango, avocado, cooked bacon and place in a bowl with cilantro and mint and toss with some nuoc cham and set aside
– Cook noodles to package direction, drain, and toss with the miso peanut sauce
– Coat the ahi tuna with the bagel spice
-In a hot pan with a little oil. Sear the tuna for approximately 1 Minute 20 seconds per side.
-Remove from the pan and let rest
-Build the bowl garnish with crushed peanuts, mint and cilantro
- A Black Queen Cleopatra? Egyptians lash out at Netflix’s depiction
- Dylan Mulvaney speaks out on Bud Light controversy: ‘Dehumanization has never fixed anything’
- Did Ed Sheeran copy Marvin Gaye? Singer breaks out guitar in court defence
- ‘Kenny vs. Spenny’: Iconic Canadian frenemies prove some things never change
Comments