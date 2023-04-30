SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: Seared ahi tuna on a noodle salad with miso peanut dressing

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Seared ahi tuna on noodle salad'
Cooking Together: Seared ahi tuna on noodle salad
Chef Michael Varga shows how to make a noodle salad with ahi tuna, mango, and smoked bacon with a miso peanut sauce.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chef Michael Varga shows how to make a noodle salad with ahi tuna, mango, and smoked bacon with a miso peanut sauce.

Ingredients:

– sushi grade ahi tuna

– bagel spice

-1 mango

– 2 slices smoked bacon

– 1 avocado

– 1 bunch mint

– 1 bunch cilantro

– nuoc cham

– your favourite noodles

Miso peanut sauce recipe:

Mix:

-2 tbsp white miso paste

Story continues below advertisement

-½ cup Peanut butter

-olive oil

-1 tbsp maple syrup

-2 tbsp chili crisp

-1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

– Dice mango, avocado, cooked bacon and place in a bowl with cilantro and mint and toss with some nuoc cham and set aside

– Cook noodles to package direction, drain, and toss with the miso peanut sauce

– Coat the ahi tuna with the bagel spice

-In a hot pan with a little oil. Sear the tuna for approximately 1 Minute 20 seconds per side.

-Remove from the pan and let rest

-Build the bowl garnish with crushed peanuts, mint and cilantro

More on Entertainment
Global BC recipesRecipeCooking TogetherGlobal BC recipeGlobal BC morning show cookingSeared ahi tuna on a noodle saladtuna salad recipe
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers