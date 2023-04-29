Menu

Fire

2 dogs, 1 cat dead after London, Ont. house fire

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 29, 2023 2:07 pm
The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday that a house on Chesley Avenue was on fire.  View image in full screen
The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday that a house on Chesley Avenue was on fire. . London Fire Department/Twitter
Three family pets were killed in a house fire in London, Ont., Friday.

The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10:30 p.m. that a house on Chesley Avenue was on fire.

Fire crews say the family living there was able to escape but three pets were left behind.

Two dogs were administered CPR but died. A cat died as well.

Story continues below advertisement

A firefighter was taken to hospital with a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the cause of the blaze was accidental.

Damage is pegged at $100,000.

