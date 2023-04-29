2 dogs, 1 cat dead after London, Ont. house fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three family pets were killed in a house fire in London, Ont., Friday.

The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10:30 p.m. that a house on Chesley Avenue was on fire.

Fire crews say the family living there was able to escape but three pets were left behind.

Two dogs were administered CPR but died. A cat died as well.

Fire crews on scene of active structure fire at a single family home in the 100 blk of Chesley Ave. Car 2, Car 1, E1, E2, R2, E4, E5 and additional Engines E7 &E9. Fire crews have primary and secondary complete, fire under control and ventilation and overhaul in progress #Ldnont pic.twitter.com/tLC3wP5zVu — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) April 29, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A firefighter was taken to hospital with a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews say the cause of the blaze was accidental.

Damage is pegged at $100,000.