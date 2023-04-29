2 dogs, 1 cat dead after London, Ont. house fire

Three family pets were killed in a house fire in London, Ont., Friday.
The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 10:30 p.m. that a house on Chesley Avenue was on fire.
Fire crews say the family living there was able to escape but three pets were left behind.
Two dogs were administered CPR but died. A cat died as well.
A firefighter was taken to hospital with a minor hand injury. No other injuries were reported.
Trending Now
Fire crews say the cause of the blaze was accidental.
Damage is pegged at $100,000.
Comments