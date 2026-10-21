Man dead in ‘chaotic’ Richmond Hill fire that resulted in homes, vehicles ablaze

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A man is dead after a fire ripped through two homes and several vehicles in Richmond Hill Wednesday morning.

It was a “chaotic scene” with three cars fully engulfed in flames between the two houses that were also ablaze, fire crews told reporters Wednesday.

The fire began on Crosby Avenue between Newkirk Road and Bayview Avenue around 3 a.m., York Regional Police said. A man was found unresponsive and was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

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The chaos of the environment made it challenging for fire crews to tackle the blaze, said Richmond Hill Fire Chief Tom Raeburn at a morning news conference.

Crews were still putting out hot spots on one of the homes when a man was pulled from the basement window, said Raeburn. Several other residents were able to escape on their own.

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It was challenging to access the entrances to the houses, as some of the vehicles on fire were blocking the path, he said. The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is too early to determine if the incident is suspicious, said Raeburn.

David West, the mayor of Richmond Hill said Wednesday that “this is a heartbreaking morning for our community.”

“The hearts of the community of Richmond Hill are with the family and everyone affected by this tragedy,” he said in a statement published to social media.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called and is working alongside investigators to determine the origin of the blaze.