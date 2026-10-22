Fire crews respond to massive blaze at scrap metal yard in Kingston

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A cloud of dark smoke billowed over Kingston after a structure fire broke out at KIMCO Steel Thursday morning.

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews and other first responders rushed to the scene at John Counter Boulevard trying to manage the blaze, the City of Kingston said in an email to Global News. The fire started at approximately 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported so far, the city said.

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It asked drivers to avoid the area on John Counter Boulevard between Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and Lappan’s Lane, as intermittent closures and delays were expected.

The smoke prompted several Limestone District School Board schools to shelter in place, according to a message sent to families of students at the affected schools.

All students and staff are safe, the district said. It said sheltering in place typically involves ensuring doors and windows are closed, noting that indoor school activities will continue as normal.

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Southeast Public Health (SEPH) said it is working closely with the crews responding to the fire, in an email statement to Global News.

“You can reduce smoke exposure by staying indoors when possible and closing windows and doors,” it continued.

Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing or other symptoms of smoke exposure was urged by the SEPH to seek emergency medical care.