Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire crews respond to massive blaze at scrap metal yard in Kingston

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 22, 2026 1:24 pm
1 min read
The City of Kingston said the structure fire broke out at approximately 8:40 a.m. Thursday and remained active more than two hours later. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston said the structure fire broke out at approximately 8:40 a.m. Thursday. Jesse Reynolds / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A cloud of dark smoke billowed over Kingston after a structure fire broke out at KIMCO Steel Thursday morning.

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews and other first responders rushed to the scene at John Counter Boulevard trying to manage the blaze, the City of Kingston said in an email to Global News. The fire started at approximately 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported so far, the city said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It asked drivers to avoid the area on John Counter Boulevard between Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard and Lappan’s Lane, as intermittent closures and delays were expected.

The smoke prompted several Limestone District School Board schools to shelter in place, according to a message sent to families of students at the affected schools.

All students and staff are safe, the district said. It said sheltering in place typically involves ensuring doors and windows are closed, noting that indoor school activities will continue as normal.

Story continues below advertisement

Southeast Public Health (SEPH) said it is working closely with the crews responding to the fire, in an email statement to Global News.

“You can reduce smoke exposure by staying indoors when possible and closing windows and doors,” it continued.

Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing or other symptoms of smoke exposure was urged by the SEPH to seek emergency medical care.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices