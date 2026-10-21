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Fire

Calgary fire crews battle blaze outside southeast Calgary business

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted October 21, 2026 11:44 am
1 min read
Calgary Fire View image in full screen
Crews with the Calgary Fire Service Battle a blaze outside of a SE Calgary business on Wednesday October 21, 2026. Craig Momney / Global News
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Investigators with the Calgary Fire Department have determined that a blaze outside of a liquidation centre in the city’s southeast started amid some furniture behind the building before making its way inside.

Global News has been told that crews were called to the 100 block of Forge Road SE in the community of Fairview around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Shane Pascoe says upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames coming out of the rear of one of the units.

They entered the structure after noticing that the flames were also inside.

Calgary Fire View image in full screen
Crews with Calgary Fire battle a blaze outside a SE Calgary business on Wednesday October 21, 2026. Craig Momney / Global News

“So there’s heavy fire on the outside and inside. We did an aggressive interior fire attack. Knocked down most of the fire. We kept it to the one source,” said Pascoe.

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“We did have to evacuate smoke from one of the adjacent units. Right now crews are just going around trying to find any hidden fires.”

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The fire department says the units on the left side of the liquidation centre will be returned to the owners. However, the directly affected unit will be closed for some time.

Calgary fire crews battle blaze outside southeast Calgary business - image View image in full screen

No injuries were reported. Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day as they monitor for hotspots.

Anyone with information or who may have dash camera video around the time the fire started is being asked to contact the fire department.

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