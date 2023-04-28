Patio season on Calgary’s 17 Avenue faces two more years of sidewalk construction

Send this page to someone via email

With high temperatures above 20 C expected this weekend in Calgary, bars and restaurants along the popular 17 Avenue are welcoming the return of patio weather.

“Finally, this weekend is finally the beginning of a full, full patio season,” Ernie Tsu, president of the Alberta Hospitality Association said.

But there are clouds on the horizon for area patios, as the city plans work to replace sidewalks on the popular stretch.

Between 2 Street and 14 Street S.W., the city will be working on sidewalks, concrete tree boxes and general streetscape improvements. They’ll also be paving from 2 to 8 Street S.W.

The work is due to begin late this month and will be phased over 2023 and 2024 to limit impacts on drivers, pedestrians and businesses, with the south side of the avenue getting the work done this year.

Two-way traffic will continue along the street, but streetside parking will be removed to allow for the work.

It’s the final phase of the 17 Avenue construction, which began in 2017.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott said the city has been working closely with the 17 Avenue BIA and communicated the plans for the work ahead of shovels going into the ground.

“In 2019, the city deferred sidewalk replacements to 2021 to offer respite to businesses impacted by construction on 17 Avenue,” Walcott said in a statement. “In response to businesses impacted by the pandemic in 2020, that sidewalk work was further delayed to 2023.

“Construction will be phased over 2023 and 2024 to mitigate impacts to businesses, pedestrians and vehicle traffic, and accommodate the Lilac Festival and Stampede.”

While seasonal patios won’t be able to go into place until Monday, Tsu said every day, area businesses are able to take advantage of the warm weather is very welcome.

“It’s very important. Inflation, rise of food and liquor costs, as well as still trying to get out of two years of the pandemic — every ounce of business for every business that they can get is important,” Tsu said.

Walcott noted the city has waived patio permit and licence fees this year for a fourth year to help businesses.

Tsu hopes the construction is done as quickly as possible.

“There is nothing more frustrating than the last go around of construction of a plus-30 C day, and you look outside and no work is getting done at all,” he said. “They need to work within that time frame. They need to work within the goals that they’ve set out for all of the businesses.”

Seasonal patios in Calgary can be open from May 1 to Oct. 31, and the city offers year-round patio permits.