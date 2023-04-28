Menu

Comments

Crime

Calgary man charged in connection with August 2022 hit and run

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 6:13 pm
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
A Calgary man has been charged following a downtown hit and run in August 2022 that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, police responded to a collision at 5 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

A woman in her 20s was standing on the northwest corner of the intersection, waiting to cross 5 Avenue S.E.

Police believe a silver/grey late model Jeep Gladiator was travelling at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane of 5 Avenue S.E. when it passed other traffic, ran a red light and entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped into the roadway to cross.

The pedestrian was struck by the front driver’s side of the truck and it continued eastbound, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police found the truck the next day in a Bridgeland parkade and continued their investigation to locate the driver.

On Friday, Domenico Buonincontri, 50, was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and hit and run causing bodily harm.

Buonincontri is due to appear in court on June 20.

Calgary crime Calgary Police Service Hit and Run Calgary Hit-and-run downtown calgary hit and run Domenic Buonincontri Domenico Buonincontri
