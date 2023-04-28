Calgary man charged in connection with August 2022 hit and run

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Calgary man has been charged following a downtown hit and run in August 2022 that left a pedestrian seriously injured.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, police responded to a collision at 5 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.

A woman in her 20s was standing on the northwest corner of the intersection, waiting to cross 5 Avenue S.E.

Police believe a silver/grey late model Jeep Gladiator was travelling at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane of 5 Avenue S.E. when it passed other traffic, ran a red light and entered the intersection as the pedestrian stepped into the roadway to cross.

Story continues below advertisement

The pedestrian was struck by the front driver’s side of the truck and it continued eastbound, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police found the truck the next day in a Bridgeland parkade and continued their investigation to locate the driver.

On Friday, Domenico Buonincontri, 50, was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and hit and run causing bodily harm.

Buonincontri is due to appear in court on June 20.