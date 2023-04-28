Police seek identity of woman suspected in Calgary break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for help to identify a woman they believe was responsible for a residential break and enter in the southwest community of Kelvin Grove.

At around 12:30 p.m. on April 14, an unknown man and woman parked in an alley behind a home in the 900 block of Kerfoot Crescent Southwest. A witness told police the woman, who was driving the vehicle, honked the horn to alert the man, who was allegedly trying to break into the home.

Police said the man entered the vehicle and the duo drove away in a grey Acura MDX SUV before police were able to arrive.

While the home was unoccupied at the time, investigators found signs of forced entry on the exterior door to the garage.

Police have identified the male suspect but hope a member of the public can identify the woman. She is described as having black hair and wearing black and gold sunglasses and a long-sleeved black T-shirt. Police released a composite sketch of her.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.