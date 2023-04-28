Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek identity of woman suspected in Calgary break and enter

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 3:11 pm
A composite sketch of a woman police believe was involved with a break and enter on April 14, 2023. View image in full screen
A composite sketch of a woman police believe was involved with a break and enter on April 14, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking for help to identify a woman they believe was responsible for a residential break and enter in the southwest community of Kelvin Grove.

At around 12:30 p.m. on April 14, an unknown man and woman parked in an alley behind a home in the 900 block of Kerfoot Crescent Southwest. A witness told police the woman, who was driving the vehicle, honked the horn to alert the man, who was allegedly trying to break into the home.

Police said the man entered the vehicle and the duo drove away in a grey Acura MDX SUV before police were able to arrive.

Read more: Alberta says sheriff pilots in Calgary and Edmonton are working, but is it effective?

While the home was unoccupied at the time, investigators found signs of forced entry on the exterior door to the garage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police have identified the male suspect but hope a member of the public can identify the woman. She is described as having black hair and wearing black and gold sunglasses and a long-sleeved black T-shirt. Police released a composite sketch of her.

Anyone with information about the incident or the woman’s identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceBreak And EnterCalgary break and enterKelvin Grove
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers