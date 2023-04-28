Suspect sought in attempted murder investigation: Barrie police

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in the city’s west end, which has already led to three people facing attempted murder charges.

A 45-year-old Barrie man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot on the catwalk between Leacock Drive and Kipling Place Saturday, April 22, just before 10:30 p.m., police say.

Through surveillance video from businesses in a nearby plaza, police say they were able to identify some persons of interest.

While police have arrested three individuals, they say a fourth person, aged 21 of no fixed address, is still outstanding.

A full suspect description and photos are available on the Barrie Police website.

Police say the suspect is five-foot-nine in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes. The man has acne scaring on his face, wears prescription glasses, and is known to wear a cross-body satchel.

Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police ask anyone who knows his whereabouts or sees him out in public, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Police say within hours of the shooting a 23-year-old male from Orillia was arrested in Barrie and later charged with attempt to commit murder and discharging a firearm with intent. He was held for a bail hearing and has been remanded into custody.

They say an evidence search was conducted Sunday in Sunnidale Park, while detectives continued to look for the three remaining suspects.

On Sunday evening, police say they executed a search warrant at a Kipling Place residence where a 29-year-old female was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder and discharging a firearm with intent. She was also remanded into custody.

A third search warrant at a home on Diana Drive in Orillia led to a 21-year-old male being arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, discharging a firearm with intent and accessory after the fact. He was held for a bail hearing but has since been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on May 17.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the Barrie police tip line at 705-725-7025 extension 2160 or email bcarleton@barriepolice.ca.