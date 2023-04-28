Human remains found in Thames Centre identified as missing person from almost 4 years ago

London police say human remains found in Thames Centre earlier this year have been identified as belonging to a person reported missing in 2019.
The remains, found on Feb. 15 by Ontario Provincial Police, have been identified as Tyler McMichael, according to police.
McMichael was initially reported missing in May 2019 after last being seen in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road on May 24. Police say it was believed McMichael was travelling to the Chatham area on a bicycle.
Police had continued to release updates about McMichael following his disappearance, including a renewal of his search last May.
Trending Now
The OPP’s investigation into the disappearance and eventual finding of McMichael’s remains is ongoing.
More on Crime
- Surrey Six killer to get new hearing after top court ruling
- B.C. senior defrauded of $7.5 million in sophisticated cryptocurrency scam
- Man arrested in attempted murder that has ties to organized crime: Quebec police
- James Smith Cree Nation survivors reveal anger at RCMP timeline of Myles Sanderson rampage
Comments