Share



Crime

Human remains found in Thames Centre identified as missing person from almost 4 years ago

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 28, 2023 12:56 pm
file
File photo. File
London police say human remains found in Thames Centre earlier this year have been identified as belonging to a person reported missing in 2019.

The remains, found on Feb. 15 by Ontario Provincial Police, have been identified as Tyler McMichael, according to police.

McMichael was initially reported missing in May 2019 after last being seen in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road on May 24. Police say it was believed McMichael was travelling to the Chatham area on a bicycle.

Tyler McMichael as seen in various images released by London police since his disappearance on May 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Tyler McMichael as seen in various images released by London police since his disappearance on May 24, 2019. London Police Service

Police had continued to release updates about McMichael following his disappearance, including a renewal of his search last May.

The OPP’s investigation into the disappearance and eventual finding of McMichael’s remains is ongoing.

