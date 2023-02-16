Human remains found along Thames River in Thames Centre, OPP investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after human remains were found in Thames Centre on Wednesday.

Police say they were called to Hamilton Road around 1:50 p.m. after someone located the remains along the bank of the Thames River while fishing.

A post-mortem examination is set to be conducted to attempt to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

“There’s detectives in the area and they are going to be speaking with locals trying to see if maybe anybody has any information,” said Const. Jeff Hare with Middlesex County OPP.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.