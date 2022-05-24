Menu

Canada

London police issue appeal for Tyler McMichael’s whereabouts on 3rd anniversary of disappearance

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 24, 2022 3:37 pm
Tyler McMichael as seen in various images released by London police since his disappearance on May 24, 2019. View image in full screen
Tyler McMichael as seen in various images released by London police since his disappearance on May 24, 2019. London Police Service

Three years after his disappearance, London, Ont., police say they continue to search for Tyler McMichael and are issuing another appeal for information on his whereabouts.

McMichael, then 20, was last seen in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road around 7:45 p.m. on May 24, 2019, police say.

At the time, police said they believed that McMichael, who often refers to himself as ‘Sidney,’ was heading to the Chatham area on a bicycle.

In an update issued on June 12, 2019, police stated that they had received information he was seen in downtown London “as recently as Saturday, June 8, 2019.”

“Tyler may have shaved his head, and is possibly identifying himself to others using the name ‘Sidney,'” police said at the time.

A subsequent update, issued roughly a month later, stated that while police had “received tips that he is still in the City of London,” officers had not been successful in locating him.

Three years on, police say McMichael remains missing.

McMichael is described as a Caucasian male, approximately five-foot-10 with a slim build and short light brown hair which may be shaven. Police say he was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

