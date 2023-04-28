Winnipegosis duo to face charges after meth, crossbow and more seized Wednesday

Two Winnipegosis residents will be facing charges in a Dauphin court this June after their arrest Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said.
As part of an ongoing investigation, officers raided an Edward Street home in Winnipegosis, arresting a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. They seized 260 grams of meth, as well as cannabis, pills, a crossbow, drug paraphernalia and cash.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’
