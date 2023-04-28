Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipegosis duo to face charges after meth, crossbow and more seized Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 11:18 am
Contraband seized by RCMP in Winnipegosis, Man. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP in Winnipegosis, Man. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Winnipegosis residents will be facing charges in a Dauphin court this June after their arrest Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said.

As part of an ongoing investigation, officers raided an Edward Street home in Winnipegosis, arresting a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. They seized 260 grams of meth, as well as cannabis, pills, a crossbow, drug paraphernalia and cash.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’'
Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Crime
RCMPCannabisManitoba RCMPMethWeaponscrime in ManitobaWinnipegosis RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers