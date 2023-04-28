Winnipegosis duo to face charges after meth, crossbow and more seized Wednesday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two Winnipegosis residents will be facing charges in a Dauphin court this June after their arrest Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said.

As part of an ongoing investigation, officers raided an Edward Street home in Winnipegosis, arresting a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. They seized 260 grams of meth, as well as cannabis, pills, a crossbow, drug paraphernalia and cash.

RCMP continue to investigate.

2:08 Winnipeg police say rise in reported assaults downtown linked to meth use: ‘It’s a scourge’