Man arrested following stolen vehicle crash in Guelph

An investigation into the crash of a stolen Volkswagen in Guelph has resulted in an arrest.
The Guelph Police Service was initially called to the intersection of York Road and Wyndham Street South around 8 a.m. Monday.
Police say they arrived to find a silver Volkswagen with front-end damaged mounted on a curb.
An eyewitness told police that the driver removed the plates from the Volkswagen and left in a black four-door sedan that was later identified as a BMW.
Investigators later determined that the Volkswagen was stolen from a restaurant on Gordon Street Sunday night.
Guelph police were informed by police in another jurisdiction that the BMW being sought was involved in a crash after a pursuit Monday night.
They say the BMW had stolen licence plates attached and the driver was taken into custody.
A 25-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges and will be back in court May 30.
