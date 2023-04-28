Menu

Crime

Man arrested following stolen vehicle crash in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 28, 2023 10:50 am
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
New Guelph Police Service cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
An investigation into the crash of a stolen Volkswagen in Guelph has resulted in an arrest.

The Guelph Police Service was initially called to the intersection of York Road and Wyndham Street South around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say they arrived to find a silver Volkswagen with front-end damaged mounted on a curb.

An eyewitness told police that the driver removed the plates from the Volkswagen and left in a black four-door sedan that was later identified as a BMW.

Investigators later determined that the Volkswagen was stolen from a restaurant on Gordon Street Sunday night.

Guelph police were informed by police in another jurisdiction that the BMW being sought was involved in a crash after a pursuit Monday night.

They say the BMW had stolen licence plates attached and the driver was taken into custody.

A 25-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges and will be back in court May 30.

 

CrashGuelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceVolkswagenstolen license plates
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

