Man arrested following stolen vehicle crash in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into the crash of a stolen Volkswagen in Guelph has resulted in an arrest.

The Guelph Police Service was initially called to the intersection of York Road and Wyndham Street South around 8 a.m. Monday.

Police say they arrived to find a silver Volkswagen with front-end damaged mounted on a curb.

An eyewitness told police that the driver removed the plates from the Volkswagen and left in a black four-door sedan that was later identified as a BMW.

Investigators later determined that the Volkswagen was stolen from a restaurant on Gordon Street Sunday night.

Guelph police were informed by police in another jurisdiction that the BMW being sought was involved in a crash after a pursuit Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the BMW had stolen licence plates attached and the driver was taken into custody.

A 25-year-old man from Brampton is facing charges and will be back in court May 30.