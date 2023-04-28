Menu

Canada

Belleville, Ont. twins win $300K on Instant Plinko, their 3rd win in 12 years

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:52 am
Gerry and Joyce are $300K richer after playing Instant Plink. View image in full screen
Gerry and Joyce are $300K richer after playing Instant Plink. OLG
A pair of twin sisters from Belleville, Ont. are richer today after winning on the OLG’s Instant Plinko.

Gerry and Joyce won $300,000 on the ticket, and have been playing the lottery together since 2010.

But this isn’t their first big win. Back in 2011, they won $100,000; in 2015 they won $1 million. Back then, they shared the winnings with friends, family, charities and churches.

Gerry bought the ticket while she was running errands and when she realized they won a chip drop, she returned the ticket to the store.

“At first I thought the machine broke down, but when OLG called, I knew we had won big,”  Gerry said. “I went home to tell Joyce and told her I wasn’t sure how much we won because we have to go to Toronto to drop the chip.”

The sisters planned for Gerry to drop the chip while Joyce cheered her on.

The sisters are retired from the Hawkins Cheezie Factory.

“My knees were weak at the top of those steps. It was like I was in outer space like no one else was up there with me,” Gerry said. “Then I heard people clapping — I did pretty good!”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

