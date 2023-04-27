Teens charged after ride-share driver carjacked in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two teens have been charged in connection with a carjacking in Brampton, police said.

Peel Regional Police said on Thursday, two teens solicited a ride through a ride-sharing app.

Police said the suspects were picked up in the Dixie Road and Queen Street area and told the driver to take them to a nearby address.

According to police, when they arrived at their destination, the suspects allegedly demanded the driver exit the car while one suspect brandished a knife.

Officers said the suspects drove off.

The victim was not physically injured as a result of the incident, police said.

A short time later, police said the vehicle was located and two suspects were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were both found to possess disguises and one with a weapon allegedly used during the robbery,” police allege in a news release.

According to police, a search warrant was executed at the home of one of the suspects, and “offence-related property” was allegedly located and seized.

Police said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old boy, both from Brampton, were each charged with robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said the investigation “remains active,” adding that further charges may be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.