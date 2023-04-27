Menu

Canada

Boy, 16, arrested following potential hate crime in Montreal’s West Island

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 5:52 pm
WATCH: While thousands of Montrealers celebrated the 75th anniversary of the independence of Israel, Israeli flags were removed from the fences of Hebrew Foundation School in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. The flags were then taken to a nearby location and burned. As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.
Montreal police are investigating what appears to be a shocking hate crime near a Jewish elementary school in Dollard des Ormeaux.

While thousands of Montrealers celebrated the 75th anniversary of the independence of Israel on Wednesday, a video was posted to social media where someone can be seen removing Israeli flags from the fence of Hebrew Foundation School.  The flags are then seen burning on the ground.

All of it happens in broad daylight.

SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says a 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon and has been charged with mischief, theft and arson.

The teen will meet with investigators who will decide if he will face hate crime charges.

B’nai Brith Canada’s regional director Henry Topas called the video shocking.

Read more: Alleged hate attacks in Montreal lead to teen’s arrest

“It was a disgusting act that was done. It’s done by a young person who evidently was not properly raised or educated,” said Topas, who is also the cantor at Beth Tikvah Synagogue in Dollard.

He adds more education is needed for young people.

“Instead of searching for good quality education and history that explains people not to get involved in antisemitism, anti-racial acts, things of that nature, kids will turn to whatever they find on the dark side of the internet.”

In an email to Global News, Glen Eisenberg, the interim director of the Hebrew Foundation School, says in part the SPVM and Dollard security will increase their presence around the school. Volunteers will also be deployed in large numbers around Jewish institutions across the city. He also ensured the student’s security and well-being are of the utmost importance.

Read more: Man charged after downtown Montreal mosque break-in, alleged assault caught on video

“The police have been spectacular. The hate crimes unit, the local police at Station 4 – tremendous support,” said Topas.

“Tremendous support from Dollard security and mayor Alex Bottausci. We are overwhelmed with the community support,” he added.

Sameer Zuberi, Liberal MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard, also denounced the act on Facebook. He wrote in part that he stands in solidarity with the Jewish community against these heinous acts.

The SPVM says the matter is an ongoing investigation.

