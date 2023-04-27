Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after jewelry stolen from homes damaged in Calgary house explosion

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 27, 2023 4:16 pm
The aftermath of a house explosion in northeast Calgary is seen on March 27, 2023. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a house explosion in northeast Calgary is seen on March 27, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged in relation to a break-in at an evacuated residence following a house explosion and fire in northeast Calgary last month.

On March 30 at around 1:45 p.m., a woman and her husband were returning to their house in the 700 block of Maryvale Way N.E. after a house explosion sent 10 people to hospital and damaged other houses several days earlier.

Click to play video: 'Calgary house explosion leaves 10 in hospital, 6 in life-threatening condition'
Calgary house explosion leaves 10 in hospital, 6 in life-threatening condition

When they arrived, they confronted a man who was leaving their home, who claimed to be a security guard. The man then quickly fled the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

When the woman and her husband entered the home, they saw evidence of an alleged break-in and called the police.

Police said several pieces of jewelry were taken during the alleged break-in. This includes nine gold chains with various pendants, a ruby ring, opal earrings, a Swarovski pendant with matching earrings, pear earrings, a pearl pendant, a jade ring pendant and silver chains.

Click to play video: 'Calgary thieves see house explosion as opportunity to commit crime'
Calgary thieves see house explosion as opportunity to commit crime

Police said photos of the jewelry are not available.

Trending Now

According to police, weeks later, officers caught the alleged thief red-handed at the scene of another crime.

On Monday at around 3 a.m., police were responded to calls for a break-and-enter at Village Square Leisure Centre, located at 2623 56 St. N.E. Police arrested one suspect at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a news release, the Calgary Police Service believed the suspect is linked to the residential break-in last month.

The suspect was also believed to be linked to a vehicle theft on Feb. 15 and an incident involving the possession of an illegal weapon on April 22.

Daniel Riley Johnson, 53, was charged with:

  • Two counts of break and enter
  • One count of theft over $5,000
  • One count of possession of break-in instruments
  • One count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • One count of carrying a concealed weapon
  • One count of disguise with intent
  • One count of driving an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway
  • One count of driving while disqualified or prohibited

Additional charges are pending, police said. Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgaryresidential break-inCalgary house explosionnortheast calgary break inresidential break in calgary
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers