Crime

Homicide unit looking into suspicious death at Winnipeg fire scene

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 2:13 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters
Winnipeg police headquarters.
Homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death in Winnipeg after a person was found dead at the scene of a fire.

Police said they were called to the area of McDonald Avenue and Gomez Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, where they found the victim.

Winnipeg firefighters put out the blaze, and forensic investigators took over the scene.

Police said an autopsy is pending, and they’re looking for anyone who may have information or nearby video surveillance footage.

Anyone with potential helpful info is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

