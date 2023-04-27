Menu

Crime

Newborn baby found deceased in Victoria parking lot

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 1:46 pm
Victoria police are concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of a baby who was found deceased Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Victoria police are concerned for the wellbeing of the mother of a baby who was found deceased on Wed. April 26, 2023. Google Street View
WARNING: This story contains details that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised. 

Victoria police are looking for the mother of a newborn baby who was found deceased Wednesday evening.

Police said the baby was found just before 10 p.m. in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

It is believed the baby was recently born, possibly in the area, police said in a Thursday news release.

Investigators are concerned for the welfare of the mother who may need medical care and support, they added.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called and has taken control of the investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or knows the whereabouts of the mother of the baby, call the VIIMCU information line at (250) 380-6211.

More to come.

VictoriaVictoria crimeVancouver Island Major Crime UnitNewborn baby deceasedVictoria babyVictoria deceased babyVictoria deceased baby parking lot
