Crime

Cambridge, Ont. man accused of committing indecent act in Guelph home repair: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 11:34 am
Cambridge, Ont. man accused of committing indecent act in Guelph home repair: police - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
A Cambridge man was reportedly caught with his pants down, literally.

Guelph police said a man went to a house to repair a plumbing issue in the Exhibition Park area on April 7.

Once inside the home, they said the maintenance worker looked in the fridge before going into the homeowner’s bedroom.

Then, police allege the man took out personal lubrication from a bedside table and lay down on the bed.

Investigators said he was unaware of several surveillance cameras inside the home, including one in the bedroom.

The homeowner then activated the voice feature on the camera and asked the man to leave. He quickly stood up and appeared to pull up his pants.

Authorities arrested the accused yesterday.

A 22-year-old has been charged with committing an indecent act, mischief to property and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeIndecent Actindecent act Guelphlewd actExhibition Park area
