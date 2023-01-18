Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged after police investigation into indecent acts

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 18, 2023 11:59 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service made an arrest in connection with a pair of incidents involving sexual assaults.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, they were made aware of a teenage female who was working at a downtown Guelph business when a man made inappropriate contact and later sexually assaulted her.

They say the teenager stepped away from the man and he left the store.

Investigators say later that day, just before 3:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Paisley Road and Dublin Street North when a man walked up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Trending Now

They say the woman ran away but the man continued to make rude gestures toward her.

Read more: 14-year-old Guelph boy charged with sexual assault

Read next: Air Canada lost a man’s custom-built wheelchair, offers $300 voucher and broken replacement

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say the woman began screaming at the man out of concern that students would be leaving a nearby school.

They say the man later exposed himself and masturbated in front of the children.

Investigators say they were able to locate the man a few minutes later.

A 33-year-old man from Guelph is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, committing an indecent act and breaching a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

 

Sexual AssaultGuelph NewsChildrenDowntownIndecent ActGuelph Police Serviceincidents
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers