Guelph man charged after police investigation into indecent acts

The Guelph Police Service made an arrest in connection with a pair of incidents involving sexual assaults.

Investigators say around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, they were made aware of a teenage female who was working at a downtown Guelph business when a man made inappropriate contact and later sexually assaulted her.

They say the teenager stepped away from the man and he left the store.

Investigators say later that day, just before 3:30 p.m., a woman was walking in the area of Paisley Road and Dublin Street North when a man walked up from behind and sexually assaulted her.

They say the woman ran away but the man continued to make rude gestures toward her.

Investigators say the woman began screaming at the man out of concern that students would be leaving a nearby school.

They say the man later exposed himself and masturbated in front of the children.

Investigators say they were able to locate the man a few minutes later.

A 33-year-old man from Guelph is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault, committing an indecent act and breaching a probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.