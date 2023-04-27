First phase of Corktown plaza condo development to begin sales in May

Send this page to someone via email

A high-rise condominium development earmarked for a full city block of Hamilton’s Corktown neighbourhood is set to begin selling units at the end of next month.

Sales for the first phase of the 27-storey Corktown East Towers will start in May with prices likely beginning at the $300,000 mark, according to Slate Asset managing director Brandon Donnelly.

“So the idea here is to make the project as affordable and attainable as possible while still being luxurious,” Donnelly told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

An artist rendering of Hamilton's upcoming CorkTown Development at 225 John Street South.

“We’re fully aware of the Canadian landscape and the pressures around affordability … so we’re trying to to start the pricing in a way that addresses that.”

The development, purchased in 2017, is enclosed by Forest Avenue, as well as John, Young and Catharine Streets and just a few minute walk from the Hamilton GO Centre.

Two residential towers atop a multi-storey residential and commercial podium will make up the entirety of the project.

More than 760 dwellings are expected on the plot of land via Corktown East, a 14-storey mixed use building, and attached eight-storey building.

An artist rendering of the forthcoming CorkTown development in Hamilton, Ont.

The second phase, a mid-rise building around 14 floors dubbed Corktown West, will feature at a yet to be determined date.

Studio suites as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites are expected to be in the 350 to 850 square foot range for the entire project.

Brick from some of the existing buildings are expected encompass part of the infrastructure which Donnelly says are ingredients Slate “really look for” when picking projects.

“There’s a walkable core, it’s connected with transit, there’s new investments in trends that are coming, there’s this wonderful stock of historic buildings, (and) a vibrant arts and culture scene,” Donnelly explained.

Brick from the existing buildings at Hamilton's Corktown Plaza will be reintroduced into a mid-rise building on John Street.

Slate is also set to develop a large piece of Hamilton’s industrial lands into a world-class industrial park following the acquisition last spring of some 800 acres of Stelco land and buildings deemed as surplus.

An Ernst and Young study suggests up to 23,000 new jobs will be created across the Greater Toronto & Hamilton Area (GTHA) through the development of 12 million square feet of industrial space and inject up to $3.8 billion into Ontario’s economy.