Canada

Winnipeg resumes water meter reading program with COVID-19 safety measures

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 5:08 pm
Winnipeg is resuming its annual water meter reading program and it will include COVID-19 safety measures. .
City of Toronto
Winnipeg is resuming its annual water meter reading program and it will include COVID-19 safety measures.

The city says the program will begin May 1 and run until Sept. 1 and city employees will be visiting homes weekdays between 9 a.m. and dusk.

Residents can recognize the meter reader by their uniform with the city logo and they will also be carrying a hand-held device. They will present photo I.D. before entering a home.

The city is reminding homeowners to ask for I.D. before allowing a meter reader into their homes. Meter readers will only knock on the front and side doors, not on back doors.

Additionally, the city says homeowners should ensure the water meter is easily accessible and clear of obstructions. All dogs should be secured in another room or a kennel before the meter reader enters.

Lastly, in keeping with COVID-19 precaution measures the meter readers will be wearing facemasks and the city encourages homeowners to maintain physical distancing. A reader will not enter any home if there is someone in the household with COVID-19 symptoms.

The City requires at least one accurate meter reading per year from each household. If a homeowner isn’t at home at the time of the visit, a meter reading card will be left with instructions on how to provide an accurate meter reading by phone or online.

ManitobawinnipegHealthCity of Winnipegcovid-19 measuresAnnualWater meter reading
