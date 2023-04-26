Man charged after woman sexually assaulted, forcibly confined in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Toronto police said a man allegedly assaulted, forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a woman on “several occasions” over a year and a half.

Police said on Friday, 29-year-old Dhrubo Hasan from Toronto was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with several offences, including three counts of sexual assault, six counts of assault, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance, aggravated assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

“Police are concerned there may be more victims,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.