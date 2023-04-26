TELUS Health reach agreement to comply with Medicare Protection Act

Send this page to someone via email

TELUS has reached a settlement with the Medical Services Commission of B.C. over concerns of non-compliance with the Medicare Protection Act.

The telecom giant has agreed to make operational changes to its LifePlus program to ensure conformity.

In December, British Columbia’s Medical Services Commission filed an injunction in B.C. Supreme Court against TELUS Health alleging the company was breaking the Medicare Protection Act.

2:13 B.C. government’s legal action against Telus Health could impact future of care in province

The legal action was brought forward over concerns patients had to pay to access LifePlus services currently advertised as providing access to support from a multidisciplinary care team and programs of prevention and early detection.

It is illegal under the Medical Protection Act to charge for primary care services.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly administered health-care system in British Columbia,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.

“To ensure compliance going forward, TELUS will no longer offer physician services to new clients through its LifePlus program.”

2:12 B.C. reviews whether Telus Health program violates health laws

The TELUS Plus program will no longer be allowed to register new patients. Current patients, who paid for health-care services, can still have access to a family doctor.

The Medical Services Commission is an independent, government-appointed body. The commission oversees the administration of B.C.’s Medicare Protection Act.