Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

TELUS Health reach agreement to comply with Medicare Protection Act

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 2:16 pm
The Medical Services Commission in British Columbia is reviewing whether the TELUS Health Life Plus program is contributing to a "two-tiered" health care system in the province. View image in full screen
In December, British Columbia’s Medical Services Commission filed an injunction in B.C. Supreme Court against TELUS Health alleging the company was breaking the Medicare Protection Act. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TELUS has reached a settlement with the Medical Services Commission of B.C. over concerns of non-compliance with the Medicare Protection Act.

The telecom giant has agreed to make operational changes to its LifePlus program to ensure conformity.

In December, British Columbia’s Medical Services Commission filed an injunction in B.C. Supreme Court against TELUS Health alleging the company was breaking the Medicare Protection Act.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government’s legal action against Telus Health could impact future of care in province'
B.C. government’s legal action against Telus Health could impact future of care in province

The legal action was brought forward over concerns patients had to pay to access LifePlus services currently advertised as providing access to support from a multidisciplinary care team and programs of prevention and early detection.

Story continues below advertisement

It is illegal under the Medical Protection Act to charge for primary care services.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly administered health-care system in British Columbia,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.

Trending Now

“To ensure compliance going forward, TELUS will no longer offer physician services to new clients through its LifePlus program.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. reviews whether Telus Health program violates health laws'
B.C. reviews whether Telus Health program violates health laws

The TELUS Plus program will no longer be allowed to register new patients. Current patients, who paid for health-care services, can still have access to a family doctor.

The Medical Services Commission is an independent, government-appointed body. The commission oversees the administration of B.C.’s Medicare Protection Act.

More on Health
Adrian DixTelusBC healthcareTELUS HealthAdrian Dix healthcareTelus healthcareTelusPlus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers