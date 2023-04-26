Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Several people rescued after fire breaks out at downtown Toronto home

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 9:10 am
A Toronto fire truck. View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck. Gord Edick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Fire Services says several people were rescued after a fire broke out at a home downtown on Tuesday night.

The fire department was called to a residence on D’Arcy Street, near Dundas and Beverley streets, at around 11:35 p.m. for a three-alarm fire.

A fire official told Global News several people on a balcony at the back of the house and on the roof had to be rescued by firefighters.

Trending Now

They said six people were assessed on scene but no one was taken to hospital.

Multiple people were displaced and sheltered on TTC buses.

Toronto fire said there was extensive damage to the home.

More on Canada
Toronto PoliceFireToronto FireToronto fire servicesDowntown Toronto FireD'Arcy StreetD'arcy street fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers