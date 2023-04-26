Several people rescued after fire breaks out at downtown Toronto home

Toronto Fire Services says several people were rescued after a fire broke out at a home downtown on Tuesday night.
The fire department was called to a residence on D’Arcy Street, near Dundas and Beverley streets, at around 11:35 p.m. for a three-alarm fire.
A fire official told Global News several people on a balcony at the back of the house and on the roof had to be rescued by firefighters.
Trending Now
They said six people were assessed on scene but no one was taken to hospital.
Multiple people were displaced and sheltered on TTC buses.
Toronto fire said there was extensive damage to the home.
More on Canada
- Initial phase of firearms buyback program takes shape as Ottawa inks deal
- Sudan crisis: Canadian special forces on the ground amid evacuation race
- Russia targets Ottawa think-tank as part of foreign interference campaign against critics
- Strike could be last hurrah for Ottawa’s core as public servants fight for telework
Comments