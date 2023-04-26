Several people rescued after fire breaks out at downtown Toronto home

See more sharing options

Toronto Fire Services says several people were rescued after a fire broke out at a home downtown on Tuesday night.

The fire department was called to a residence on D’Arcy Street, near Dundas and Beverley streets, at around 11:35 p.m. for a three-alarm fire.

A fire official told Global News several people on a balcony at the back of the house and on the roof had to be rescued by firefighters.

They said six people were assessed on scene but no one was taken to hospital.

Multiple people were displaced and sheltered on TTC buses.

Toronto fire said there was extensive damage to the home.