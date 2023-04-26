School bus and semi-truck set ablaze in Saint-Léonard

See more sharing options

Another suspicious fire is being investigated after flames destroyed two vehicles and damaged a building early Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made reporting a school bus and a semi-truck on fire in an industrial lot on Malgoire Street near Lafrenaie Street in Saint-Léonard.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent building, a local garage, before it was brought under control.

Both vehicles were destroyed and the building was heavily damaged, police say.

No traces of accelerant were found at the scene.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

The criminal arson squad has taken over the investigation.

This is the latest in a string of suspicious fires over the past several weeks targeting vehicles in the Montreal area.