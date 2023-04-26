Menu

Share

Crime

School bus and semi-truck set ablaze in Saint-Léonard

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 8:34 am
An overnight fire in Saint-Léonard destroyed a school bus and semi-truck. Wednesday, April 26, 2023. View image in full screen
An overnight fire in Saint-Léonard destroyed a school bus and semi-truck. Wednesday, April 26, 2023. TVA
Another suspicious fire is being investigated after flames destroyed two vehicles and damaged a building early Wednesday.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made reporting a school bus and a semi-truck on fire in an industrial lot on Malgoire Street near Lafrenaie Street in Saint-Léonard.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent building, a local garage, before it was brought under control.

Both vehicles were destroyed and the building was heavily damaged, police say.

Read more: Major fire forces evacuations east of downtown Montreal

No traces of accelerant were found at the scene.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

The criminal arson squad has taken over the investigation.

Read more: 10 transport trucks torched in suspected arson, Montreal police investigating

This is the latest in a string of suspicious fires over the past several weeks targeting vehicles in the Montreal area.

ArsonSchool BusSuspicious Firesemi truckMontreal arsonaccelerantmalgoire streetsaint-leondardsuspicious fires Montreal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

