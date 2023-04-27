Okanagan weather: Sunshine, 20-degree heat to wrap up April

Send this page to someone via email

After a warm Wednesday afternoon, when temperatures hit 20 degrees for the first time this year, Thursday’s forecast will see a mix of sun and cloud return to the region.

The mercury will push toward the 20s late in the day before falling overnight to mid-single digits.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a beautiful and sunny finish to the workweek on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs soaring into the mid-20s.

Mostly sunny skies return on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures returning to the mid-20s before another sunny start on Sunday, with clouds building during the day and a chance of thundershowers.

The last day of April will also feature daytime highs in the mid-20s.

May begins on a wetter note on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of showers as daytime highs settle into the low 20s before returning to the mid-20s mid-week.

