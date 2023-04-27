Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunshine, 20-degree heat to wrap up April

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 2:03 pm
A big ridge of high pressure builds in the heat to finish the week. View image in full screen
A big ridge of high pressure, and warm temperatures, will finish the week. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a warm Wednesday afternoon, when temperatures hit 20 degrees for the first time this year, Thursday’s forecast will see a mix of sun and cloud return to the region.

The mercury will push toward the 20s late in the day before falling overnight to mid-single digits.

A ridge of high pressure will bring a beautiful and sunny finish to the workweek on Friday, with mostly sunny skies and daytime highs soaring into the mid-20s.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 26'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 26

Mostly sunny skies return on Saturday, with afternoon temperatures returning to the mid-20s before another sunny start on Sunday, with clouds building during the day and a chance of thundershowers.

Story continues below advertisement

The last day of April will also feature daytime highs in the mid-20s.

Trending Now

May begins on a wetter note on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of showers as daytime highs settle into the low 20s before returning to the mid-20s mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganShuswapSalmon Armsouthern interiorokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers