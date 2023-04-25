Porsches may be connected to attempted murder involving organized crime: Quebec police

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say a pair of Porsches may have been involved in a brazen daylight shooting that sent a man in his 50s to hospital last month.

Several media reports have identified the victim of the attempted murder as Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of late Montreal Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto.

Police have not released details about the victim’s identity, but the department’s organized crime task force and major crimes division are investigating the shooting as an attempted murder.

Investigators will be at a command post on Tuesday in Laval, located just north of Montreal, to speak to potential witnesses and gather more information about the incident.

Police say the victim was travelling in a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval around 4:30 p.m. on March 15 when the shooting occurred.

The man was gunned down by someone in a black Porsche Macan, according to investigators. Multiple shots were fired.

Police say it’s possible a second vehicle — a red Porsche Macan — may have also been involved.

Anyone with information or images can visit the command post at 1904 des Laurentides Blvd. in Laval. Police say they can also be reached through a confidential tip line at 1-800-659-4264.

— with files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press