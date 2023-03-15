Menu

Crime

Laval, Que. shooting leaves 1 hurt, victim reportedly tied to mafia

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 8:09 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
The Sûreté du Québec’s  is investigating a brazen shooting Wednesday afternoon on a highway in Laval that sent a man in his 50s to hospital.

Police would not confirm who was shot, but La Presse is reporting the victim is Leonardo Rizzuto — youngest son to late mafia boss, Vito Rizzuto.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said it happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 440 near Highway 13.

Read more: Man in hospital after being gunned down in Laval, Que. restaurant

“A vehicle was targeted by gunshots,” Tremblay said in French. “One person was injured but we do not fear for their life.”

Tremblay said the victim was taken to hospital.

Read more: Man shot and killed in Quebec restaurant allegedly tied to organized crime: police

Highway 440 west was closed between Curé-Labelle Avenue and DesBois Avenue to allow for the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the SQ’s confidential tip line at 1-800-659-4264.

 

