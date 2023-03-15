Laval, Que. shooting leaves 1 hurt, victim reportedly tied to mafia

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec’s is investigating a brazen shooting Wednesday afternoon on a highway in Laval that sent a man in his 50s to hospital.

Police would not confirm who was shot, but La Presse is reporting the victim is Leonardo Rizzuto — youngest son to late mafia boss, Vito Rizzuto.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said it happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 440 near Highway 13.

“A vehicle was targeted by gunshots,” Tremblay said in French. “One person was injured but we do not fear for their life.”

Tremblay said the victim was taken to hospital.

Highway 440 west was closed between Curé-Labelle Avenue and DesBois Avenue to allow for the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the SQ’s confidential tip line at 1-800-659-4264.