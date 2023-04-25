Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headline link
Crime

Man charged with murder in deaths of mother, brother in eastern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 11:02 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 22-year-old Ontario man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after his mother and brother were found dead last week, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that at around 9:30 p.m. on April 19, the Sûreté du Québec, which had been investigating a “serious assault,” advised of a possible crime scene in eastern Ontario.

OPP officers went to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., where two people were found dead. The nature of their injuries wasn’t released.

Police have identified those found dead as 50-year-old Sherri Buchanan and 24-year-old Darren Chisholm.

Police previously said a man who was later arrested in Quebec was believed to be connected to the homicides.

Quebec police said the man may have been involved in a later hit-and-run. He was then arrested after allegedly assaulting a truck driver and climbing into the back of a truck at a toll booth in Les Cèdres, police said.

Gavin Chisholm, 22, of Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

A police spokesperson told Global News that Buchanan was Gavin’s mother, while Darren was his brother.

A joint investigation is ongoing between the OPP and the Sûreté du Québec.

