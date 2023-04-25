Man charged with murder in deaths of mother, brother in eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old Ontario man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after his mother and brother were found dead last week, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said that at around 9:30 p.m. on April 19, the Sûreté du Québec, which had been investigating a “serious assault,” advised of a possible crime scene in eastern Ontario.

OPP officers went to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., where two people were found dead. The nature of their injuries wasn’t released.

Police have identified those found dead as 50-year-old Sherri Buchanan and 24-year-old Darren Chisholm.

Police previously said a man who was later arrested in Quebec was believed to be connected to the homicides.

Quebec police said the man may have been involved in a later hit-and-run. He was then arrested after allegedly assaulting a truck driver and climbing into the back of a truck at a toll booth in Les Cèdres, police said.

Gavin Chisholm, 22, of Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

A police spokesperson told Global News that Buchanan was Gavin’s mother, while Darren was his brother.

A joint investigation is ongoing between the OPP and the Sûreté du Québec.