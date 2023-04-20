Menu

Share

Crime

2 people found dead at eastern Ontario home in suspected double homicide

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 11:16 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Two people have been found dead at an eastern Ontario home in a suspected double homicide tied to an incident in Quebec, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that on Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., the Sûreté du Québec, which had been investigating a “serious assault,” advised of a possible crime scene in Ontario.

OPP officers went to a home in Chute-à-Blondeau, east of Hawkesbury, where two people were found dead.

“While the investigation is in its early stages, the person arrested for the incident in Les Cèdres, Quebec is believed to be connected to the deaths in East Hawkesbury,” the OPP said.

Police said they’re not releasing the identities of the deceased individuals as they need to identify family members.

Further information about the homicides wasn’t immediately released.

Officers said there is no risk to public safety and added that there will be a heavy police presence in the Chute-à-Blondeau area.

Trending Now

The OPP and Sûreté du Québec are working together on a joint investigation into the incident.

CrimeOntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceSureté du QuébecOntario crimeEastern OntarioChute-à-BlondeauChute-à-Blondeau homicideseastern ontario homicidesontario homicides
