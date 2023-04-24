Menu

Traffic

WestJet plane lands safety at Kelowna airport after mechanical issue

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 6:07 pm
FILE. A WestJet airplane parked in an airport. View image in full screen
FILE. A WestJet airplane parked in an airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Passengers of a WestJet plane that had to return to the airport in Kelowna, B.C., shortly after takeoff are finding a new way to their original destination.

Shayne Dyrdal,  senior airport finance and corporate services manager, said airport staff were informed at around 10 a.m. that an aircraft headed to Edmonton was having a mechanical issue and returning to the airport.

The nature of that mechanical issue hasn’t been confirmed, but Dyrdal said that they had heard it was a landing gear problem when the plane was headed back, though it didn’t impede its return.

Click to play video: 'Possible job action by WestJet pilots could affect busy travel season'
Possible job action by WestJet pilots could affect busy travel season

“The aircraft landed without incident and then parked at the gate and the passengers disembarked,” Dyrdal said.

“The airline will be taking a look at the aircraft and then will be looking into next procedures and steps from there.”

As to how passengers are being taken to their original destination, Dyrdal said that was something WestJet would be working out.

