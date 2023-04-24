Mississauga murder suspect ‘intentionally went missing’ months before killing: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted for the killing of a 21-year-old woman at a Mississauga gas station last year “intentionally went missing” months before the murder, police say.

Two of his family members have now been arrested and charged with accessory to murder after the fact, while he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police added.

Peel Regional Police issued an update on Monday in the investigation into the death of Brampton resident Pawanpreet Kaur, who was shot at a gas station in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West where she worked on Dec 3.

Global News previously learned that Kaur had just stepped out of the front doors of the gas station when she was shot multiple times.

Police have said they believe the incident was targeted.

Officers previously said the suspect was on a bicycle and on foot in the area hours before the killing.

In Monday’s update, investigators announced that 30-year-old Dharam Singh Dhaliwal is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

View image in full screen Dharam Singh Dhaliwal, 30, is wanted for first-degree murder. Peel Regional Police

“Dharam Dhaliwal intentionally went missing in September 2022, but investigation has revealed that this was part of a plan in the murder of Pawanpreet Kaur,” police said.

Global News has learned that Dharam was in an intimate relationship with Kaur prior to going missing.

He was described as five-foot-eight, 170 pounds with a tattoo on his left hand.

Police said he is “considered armed and dangerous” and said that if someone sees him, they should not approach and should call police immediately.

Police also announced that last Tuesday, two family members were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Twenty-five-year-old Pritpal Dhaliwal, Dharam’s brother, and 50-year-old Amarjit Dhaliwal, Dharam’s mother, were charged with accessory to murder after the fact, police said.

View image in full screen Peel Regional Police

Det. Sgt. Davis Baxter said it’s believed there are members of the public assisting Dharam in evading police.

Baxter said he’s known to have ties in New Brunswick, Ontario, Winnipeg, and B.C.

“It is also likely Dharam has changed his appearance and (is) possibly using a new name to avoid police,” Baxter said, while encouraging him to seek legal counsel and turn himself in.

Anyone with information can contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Catherine McDonald