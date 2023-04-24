Menu

Crime

Toronto man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 1:56 pm
The Canadian Press file
A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said 41-year-old Ruen Ting Yang from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual assault, luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual interference, luring a child to facilitate the offence of invitation to sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.

Read more: Suspect charged after man follows girls, commits indecent act: Toronto police

Officers said the accused was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.

According to police, he was released on conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

