Toronto man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said 41-year-old Ruen Ting Yang from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual assault, luring a child to facilitate the offence of sexual interference, luring a child to facilitate the offence of invitation to sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18.
Officers said the accused was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.
According to police, he was released on conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
