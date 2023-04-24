Menu

Crime

2 suspects sought after armed robbery reported at Meridian Credit Union in Pickering

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 11:12 am
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with an armed robbery in Pickering.

Durham Regional Police said on Dec. 8, 2022, at around 7 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at the Meridian Credit Union on Kingston Road.

Police said two male suspects both allegedly armed with handguns entered the facility.

The suspects allegedly demanded cash from the employees.

“The suspects then forced the employees into the vault and took a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene,” officers said in a news release.

Police said the credit union is offering a $30,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

The first suspect is a male, standing around six-feet-tall. He was seen wearing a black track suit, black shoes, a construction vest and a balaclava.

The second suspect is also male and stands around five-feet-eight-inches tall. He was seen wearing faded black jeans, red and white Jordan shoes, a dark sweater, a construction vest and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

