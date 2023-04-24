Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man charged after Waterloo police officer struck by vehicle in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 24, 2023 11:53 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a 38-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested over the weekend after an auxiliary officer was hit by a car.

Police were called to a disturbance near Highland and Westmount roads in Kitchener on Sunday shortly after 3 a.m.

Read more: Man ignores Hwy 401 closure, drives into site of fatal Cambridge collision probe: OPP

Police were speaking to a man in a vehicle, when he quickly backed up, while his door was still open, and struck the officer leaving, the officer with minor injuries.

The man then sped away but police say officers soon tracked him down near Salzburg Drive and Columbia Street East.

Read more: Kitchener man killed in collision that closed Hwy 401 in Cambridge on Thursday night

Police say a man from Waterloo is facing a number of charges, including refusal to comply with a demand, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and having an unsealed container of liquor in a vehicle.

