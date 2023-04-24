Man charged after Waterloo police officer struck by vehicle in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 38-year-old man from Waterloo was arrested over the weekend after an auxiliary officer was hit by a car.

Police were called to a disturbance near Highland and Westmount roads in Kitchener on Sunday shortly after 3 a.m.

Police were speaking to a man in a vehicle, when he quickly backed up, while his door was still open, and struck the officer leaving, the officer with minor injuries.

The man then sped away but police say officers soon tracked him down near Salzburg Drive and Columbia Street East.

Police say a man from Waterloo is facing a number of charges, including refusal to comply with a demand, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and having an unsealed container of liquor in a vehicle.