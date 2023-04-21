Kitchener man killed in collision that closed Hwy 401 in Cambridge on Thursday night

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man from Kitchener was killed in a collision with a delivery truck on Highway 401 in Cambridge on Thursday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The collision occurred on the shoulder of the highway between Townline Road and the Service Centre shortly before 8 p.m., according to Staff Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

“He was operating a black four-door sedan that drove into the back of a disabled, broken down delivery truck that had its four-way flashing lights on and it was parked on the right shoulder,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

He also noted that the family of the deceased had been notified about the death.

The crash closed the highway for several hours on Thursday night as police investigated the incident.