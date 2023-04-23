Menu

Traffic

89-year-old with walker dies after being struck crossing road in Oakville, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 11:23 am
Halton regional police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was driving a white Honda Civic north along Trafalgar Road, just beyond the QEW. View image in full screen
Halton regional police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was driving a white Honda Civic north along Trafalgar Road, just beyond the QEW. Don Mitchell / Global News
A man in his late 80s is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., on Saturday evening, police say.

Halton regional police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was driving a white Honda Civic north along Trafalgar Road, just beyond the QEW.

Police said that, at the same time, an 89-year-old man was walking with assistance from his walker near Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court.

Read more: Cyclist dead after being hit by car in Oakville, Ont. police say

“The car fatally struck the pedestrian as he crossed the road,” police said.

The intersection was closed for around four hours after the fatal incident.

