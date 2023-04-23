89-year-old with walker dies after being struck crossing road in Oakville, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his late 80s is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Oakville, Ont., on Saturday evening, police say.

Halton regional police said that at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was driving a white Honda Civic north along Trafalgar Road, just beyond the QEW.

Police said that, at the same time, an 89-year-old man was walking with assistance from his walker near Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court.

“The car fatally struck the pedestrian as he crossed the road,” police said.

The intersection was closed for around four hours after the fatal incident.

Story continues below advertisement