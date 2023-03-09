Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say they are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a car and seriously injured in Oakville.
Police were called to Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday.
The cyclist was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
No age for the cyclist was given. It is unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.
