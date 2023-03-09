Menu

Canada

Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Oakville

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 11:38 am
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan.
Halton Regional Police say they are investigating after a cyclist was hit by a car and seriously injured in Oakville.

Police were called to Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

The cyclist was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Read more: Oakville mom charged with manslaughter in ‘apparent drowning’ of two-year-old

No age for the cyclist was given. It is unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

More to come.

Halton Regional PoliceOakvillecyclist struckupper middle roadOakville Accidenteighth lineOakville cyclist
