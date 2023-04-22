Edmonton Oilers ready for game 4 after controversial OT loss to Kings

It was a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Kings Friday night, but one that that the Edmonton Oilers say they aren’t going to dwell on.

“We’re all about looking forward to going back to Edmonton 2-2. Playoff series are like this,” said defenceman Mattias Ekholm. “You feel great when you win. You feel not great when you lose. It’s about managing that. I think we have experience in this group of doing that. No panic here.”

The Kings won game three 3-2 in overtime with their winning goal being upheld after a lengthy video review. Head coach Jay Woodcroft still believes Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi touched the puck with a high stick prior to the goal.

“I haven’t changed my opinion on it, but in the end what I feel about a certain play of that magnitude and how it’s reviewed is immaterial,” said Woodcroft Saturday afternoon. “We don’t have control over it. It wasn’t called that way. We have a different opinion. We move on.”

The Oilers have outshot the Kings 98-63 at five-on-five in the series but have had a tough time beating Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Both teams have four five-on-five goals in the series.

“We’ve had the puck a lot. We’ve had probably more even strength chances than they’ve had,” said winger Zach Hyman. “We’re getting our looks. We just have to bear down on them.”

Game four is on 630 CHED on Sunday with the Face-off Show at 5 p.m. The game is at 7 p.m.