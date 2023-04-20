Edmonton Oilers even series with 4-2 Game 2 win over Kings

Send this page to someone via email

Klim Kostin’s first career playoff goal was the game winner for the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night at Rogers Place in a 4-2 decision over the L.A. Kings.

“It’s just insane–I have nothing to say–it’s hard to explain,” Kostin said post-game. “It’s so special to play here in front of the fans.”

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.

It took the Oilers only 2:34 to grab the lead. Leon Draisaitl’s shot went wide. Derek Ryan took the rebound off the boards and swiped the puck under Joonas Korpisalo. On a power play, Connor McDavid sent a cross ice to Draisaitl, who ripped home his third of the playoffs.

“We’ve got a tough couple games coming up here, but I’m feeling good and healthy and knock on wood it stays that way,” Draisaitl said.

“I think he’s been the best player on the ice through two games in the series, by far,” Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said of Draisaitl. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think he's been the best player on the ice through two games in the series, by far," Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said of Draisaitl.

It took the Kings 18 minutes to register a shot on goal.

The Oilers had numerous chances to extend the lead in the second, but it was the Kings who would get the next goal. Phillip Danault flipped a backhand from in tight past Stuart Skinner with 5:22 left in the second. Gabriel Vilardi tucked the puck between the post and Skinner’s right skate to make it 2-2 with 41.9 seconds on the clock.

“Not to take it away from him–he made a great play–but it was a bit of a lucky bounce,” Skinner said. “At the same time, he got me to bite on his forehand, went back to the backhand and I didn’t have a lot of time to put my toe on the post.”

Still in the second, Rasmus Kupari fired a shot off the post on a breakaway.

“That’s the beauty of playoffs–it’s the game of momentum swings,” Mattias Ekholm said post-game. “We had a good period, they had a good period, so it’s just 0-0 going into the third and its about the mentality to go take it.”

Early in the third, Kostin fired a mid-range wrister from the left wing past Korpisalo to put the Oilers back in front.

“I was looking for Leo, actually. I trust him more than myself,” Kostin said of the play that led to his goal.

“You’ve seen it all year, he has a very, very good shot. He’s not afraid to shoot through people,” Woodcroft said of Kostin. “Tonight he did and found a spot and it helped our team settle in.”

Evander Kane scored an empty netter in the final minute.

Skinner made 23 saves for his first career playoff win.

Game three is Friday in Los Angeles (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).