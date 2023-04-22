Menu

Traffic

McPhillips Street reopens after Winnipeg train derailment

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 11:34 am
McPhillips Street from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue has been reopened after being closed Friday due to a train derailment on the McPhillips overpass. View image in full screen
McPhillips Street from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue has been reopened after being closed Friday due to a train derailment on the McPhillips overpass. Global News
McPhillips Street from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue has been reopened after being closed Friday due to a train derailment on the McPhillips overpass.

Winnipeg police tweeted at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, announcing that the road had reopened.

The road was closed after about a dozen CP Rail cars were derailed, but it was determined there were no hazardous materials on board.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Scott Wilkinson said the train was hauling bitumen — a petroleum oil product used in the asphalt process, with no obvious leaks. CP Rail crews are handling cleanup.

Trending Now

Read more: Train derailment closes McPhillips Street in Winnipeg

In a statement Friday, CP said it “regrets the inconvenience the incident has caused motorists” and confirmed there were no dangerous goods involved, no leaks or spills, and that all of the derailed cars remained upright.

Winnipeg police previously said the stretch of McPhillips could be closed for a number of days.

— with files from Global’s Sam Thompson

ManitobawinnipegTrain DerailmentWPSCPWPFSMcPhillips overpass
