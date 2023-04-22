Toronto bar shooting kills man in Friday night incident, police say

See more sharing options

A man in Toronto was shot and killed inside a bar during an incident on Friday night that homicide detectives are investigating.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, near Islington and Steeles avenues, a shooting was reported. Police and paramedics responding to calls found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said the shooting took place inside a bar in the area, initially confirming the injuries were life-threatening.

Later, investigators said the man had died of his injuries at the scene. Toronto paramedics told Global News they did not transport the victim to hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses with information to come forward. The force’s homicide unit was notified.