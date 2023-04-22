Menu

Crime

Toronto bar shooting kills man in Friday night incident, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2023 10:01 am
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting that reportedly took place inside a Toronto bar. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting that reportedly took place inside a Toronto bar. Dave Woodcock / Global News
A man in Toronto was shot and killed inside a bar during an incident on Friday night that homicide detectives are investigating.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, near Islington and Steeles avenues, a shooting was reported. Police and paramedics responding to calls found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said the shooting took place inside a bar in the area, initially confirming the injuries were life-threatening.

Read more: Peel police lead investigation after Toronto police officer killed in GTA shootings

Later, investigators said the man had died of his injuries at the scene. Toronto paramedics told Global News they did not transport the victim to hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses with information to come forward. The force’s homicide unit was notified.

CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingSteeles AvenueIslington Avenue
