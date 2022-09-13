Menu

Crime

Peel police lead investigation after Toronto police officer killed in GTA shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 7:17 am
TORONTO — Peel police say they are co-ordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation into shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area that left two people dead, including a Toronto police officer, and injured three others.

The chase for the suspect ended about two hours after the first of two reported shootings Monday afternoon when Ontario’s police watchdog says officers shot the man, who had been tracked down in a Hamilton cemetery.

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after the man died at the scene.

Read more: Suspect killed after shootings in Mississauga, Milton leave 2 dead including Toronto police officer

Peel Regional Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Shawn Petry in its provincewide emergency alert on Monday, which warned the public of an “active shooter, armed and dangerous.”

The shootings left 48-year-old Const. Andrew Hong dead.

Police say Hong was killed on his lunch break in an “unprovoked” attack while training in Mississauga, Ont., and another person was injured.

Officials say they believe the same suspect is responsible for a second shooting less than an hour later at a Milton, Ont., auto body shop that killed one person and injured two others.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
