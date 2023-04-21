Menu

Senior hit and killed by car on Highway 59, driver flees scene

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 10:55 pm
Debris recovered at the scene where a man was hit and killed by a car. It is believed to be from a 2007-2012 burgundy Ford Fusion. View image in full screen
Debris recovered at the scene where a man was hit and killed by a car. It is believed to be from a 2007-2012 burgundy Ford Fusion. RCMP
A 75-year-old man is dead after being hit and killed by a car on Thursday night.

It happened on Highway 59, in the community of Scanterbury, at around 10:40 p.m.

Officers say the man was walking north on the right-hand side shoulder of the highway when he was hit from behind.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. Police say debris recovered at the scene leads them to believe that it was a 2007-2012 burgundy Ford Fusion.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

