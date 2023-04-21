Vandals target front lawn library with white supremacy graffiti in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a trio of incidents of hate-motivated vandalism that targeted the same free little library in Cedarbrae.

On April 10, white supremacist stickers and graffiti were found on a little free library on the private property at 3000 Cedarille Dr. S.W. Police said the owners removed the stickers, believing it to be an isolated incident.

The following Saturday, April 15, the homeowners found their property vandalized with more white-supremacy stickers and more derogatory terms written on their property. The homeowners reported the incident to police.

On Thursday, April 20, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the lawn-mounted library was again vandalized with more derogatory and white supremacist language written on it.

Story continues below advertisement

Anti-trans rhetoric was also seen on the little library. The white supremacist stickers appear to be similar to ones seen on transit and in parts of downtown Calgary.

In the past year, white supremacist material has been seen on pedestrian overpasses in the city and at least one store in the city has been targeted.

We are investigating a string of hate-motivated vandalism incidents that occurred in the southwest community of Cedarbrae last week.https://t.co/eYWz99693r pic.twitter.com/J1x7iFQvVz — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 21, 2023

Police said they have reason to believe that little free library was specifically targeted.

“Hate-motivated vandalism, especially on private property, has a significant impact on both the victims and the community as a whole,” Const. Matt Messenger of the CPS hate crime prevention unit said. “Nobody should have to tolerate or be subjected to hate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the vandalism or who has information about the incidents is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Police encourage citizens to immediately report vandalism or graffiti so the investigation and evidence-gathering can be done in a timely manner.

Hate-motivated crimes are crimes where the offender was motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on one of nine personal characteristics of the victim. Evidence of hate motivation is considered by the courts after an individual is convicted of the crime. During sentencing, a judge can decide if hate was a motivation and add to the convicted person’s sentence.