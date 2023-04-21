Arrest made 2 months after vehicle fled police in Guelph

Guelph Police Service have finally made an arrest after a vehicle sped off, fleeing from police last February.
Officers recognized a vehicle leaving a parking lot on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue West on the morning of Feb. 13.
Investigators say the owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver and officers attempted a traffic stop.
They say the vehicle instead went over a curb, the front lawn of a property, and a red light at a high rate of speed.
Investigators say police did not chase the vehicle in the interest of public safety.
They say they were able to identify the driver through video surveillance and, on Thursday, charged a 32-year-old man from Guelph.
He has a bail hearing on Monday.
