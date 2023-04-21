Menu

Crime

Arrest made 2 months after vehicle fled police in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 21, 2023 12:28 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph Police Service have finally made an arrest after a vehicle sped off, fleeing from police last February.

Officers recognized a vehicle leaving a parking lot on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue West on the morning of Feb. 13.

Investigators say the owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver and officers attempted a traffic stop.

They say the vehicle instead went over a curb, the front lawn of a property, and a red light at a high rate of speed.

Read more: Arrest made after stolen vehicle rams Guelph, Ont. police cruisers

Investigators say police did not chase the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

They say they were able to identify the driver through video surveillance and, on Thursday, charged a 32-year-old man from Guelph.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a bail hearing on Monday.

Guelph NewsSpeedingDangerous DrivingGuelph Police Servicesuspended driverFleeing Policedriving over lawn
