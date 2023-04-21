Man’s death at Elphinstone and Dewdney in Regina prompts police, coroner probe

See more sharing options

A death investigation is underway Friday morning in the area of Elphinstone Street and Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

The Regina Police Service said its major crime unit is working with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service to investigate the death of a man.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no other information is being released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500.