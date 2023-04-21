Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Man’s death at Elphinstone and Dewdney in Regina prompts police, coroner probe

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 9:26 am
Regina police say they are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service on a death investigation.
Regina police say they are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service on a death investigation. File / Global News
A death investigation is underway Friday morning in the area of Elphinstone Street and Dewdney Avenue in Regina.

The Regina Police Service said its major crime unit is working with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service to investigate the death of a man.

Read more: Open death investigation for man found dead at Regina residence

Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no other information is being released.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500.

Regina police Aerial Support Unit officially set for takeoff
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceDeath InvestigationMajor Crime UnitSaskatchewan Coroner's Service
